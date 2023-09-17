Artopoeus propels Chattanooga to 48-3 romp over The Citadel

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Chase Artopoeus threw two of his three touchdown passes in the first quarter and Chattanooga rolled to a 48-3 victory over The Citadel. Artopoeus completed 12 of 16 passes for 200 yards for the Mocs (2-1) in a Southern Conference opener. Artopoeus connected with Jamoi Mayes for a 25-yard score and followed that with an 8-yard touchdown toss to Camden Overton for a 14-0 lead after one quarter. Ailym Ford and Lance Jackson had short touchdown runs in the second quarter and Jude Kelley kicked a 33-yard field goal to give Chattanooga a 31-3 lead at halftime. Colby Kintner kicked a 49-yard field goal for the Bulldogs (0-3).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.