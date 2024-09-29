Artopoeus and Whatley combine for 3 TDs and Chattanooga gets 1st win 45-30 over Portland State

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Chase Artopoeus threw four touchdown passes, three to Javin Whatley, and Chattanooga rolled to a 45-30 win over Portland State. The Vikings managed to tie the game at 7-all and pulled within 21-14 in the second but when Artopoeus and Whatley teamed up for a 13-yard score with 2:20 before the half to make it 28-14 PSU never got closer. Artopoeus was 24 of 32 for 396 yards and an interception. He also had a 78-yard hookup with Sam Phillips. Phillips had 150 yards on five receptions and Whatley had eight catches for 108 yards. Reggie Davis had 116 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown. Dante Chachere was 19-of-30 passing for 306 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for Portland State. He also ran for a pair of scores.

