Arthur Smith expresses ‘love and appreciation’ for Falcons players in team meeting after firing

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Arthur Smith was back at the Atlanta Falcons’ practice facility for a final meeting with his players after he was fired late Sunday night. Smith had the support of the players but that was not enough to overcome a third consecutive 7-10 finish. Smith’s firing was announced at midnight. The final meeting was an opportunity to say goodbye. Rookie defensive lineman Zach Harrison says it meant a lot to him that Smith “stood up there and looked us all in the eye and told us some things.” Back-to-back lopsided losses to Chicago and New Orleans capped a disappointing finish to Smith’s third season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.