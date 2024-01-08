Arthur Smith expresses ‘love and appreciation’ for Falcons players in team meeting after firing

By CHARLES ODUM The Associated Press
Atlanta Falcons heads coach Arthur Smith faces reporters after his team's 37-17 loss to the Chicago Bears after an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Rex Arbogast]

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Arthur Smith was back at the Atlanta Falcons’ practice facility for a final meeting with his players after he was fired late Sunday night. Smith had the support of the players but that was not enough to overcome a third consecutive 7-10 finish. Smith’s firing was announced at midnight. The final meeting was an opportunity to say goodbye. Rookie defensive lineman Zach Harrison says it meant a lot to him that Smith “stood up there and looked us all in the eye and told us some things.” Back-to-back lopsided losses to Chicago and New Orleans capped a disappointing finish to Smith’s third season.

