Arthur Kaluma scores a career-high 28 points, lifting Kansas State past No. 25 BYU 84-74

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Arthur Kaluma had a career-high 28 points and 10 rebounds as Kansas State beat No. 25 BYU 84-74. Kaluma was one of five players to score in double-figure for Kansas State, which had lost seven of its last eight games. Tylor Perry scored 16 points, David N’Guessan and Cam Carter each had 12, and Will McNair 11. Jaxson Robinson scored 15 points to lead BYU, which has gone 3-3 in its last six games. Noah Waterman and Spencer Johnson each scored 12 points, and Foussey Traore added 10.

