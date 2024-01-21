Arthur Kaluma scores 23, helps Kansas State beat Oklahoma State 70-66

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Arthur Kaluma scored 23 points, Cam Carter scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half and Kansas State beat Oklahoma State 70-66, handing the Cowboys their fifth loss in a row. Tylor Perry, with 1.2 seconds left on the shot clock, lobbed an inbound pass from the baseline to Carter for an alley-oop layup to give Kansas State a 68-66 lead with 24 seconds left. Oklahoma State lost the ball out of bounds and Carter made two free throws to make it a two-possession game with 8.7 remaining. Eric Dailey Jr. scored 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting for the Cowboys. Small finished with 11 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals and John-Michael Wright also scored 11.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.