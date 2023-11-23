Arthur Kaluma scores 20, Kansas State dominates Central Arkansas 100-55

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Arthur Kaluma scored 20 points, David N’Guessan added a double-double, and Kansas State routed Central Arkansas 100-55. K-State led 10-1 in the early going and 26-5 eight minutes into the game on the way to a 49-22 halftime lead. The Wildcats outshot the Bears 51%-18% in the first half. A 10-0 run by K-State put the game completely out of reach midway through the second half and the lead reached 45 on a layup by Macaleab Rich with about a minute remaining. N’Guessan had 11 points and 11 rebounds, Rich had 13 points and eight rebounds off the bench, and Dai Dai Ames scored 14, also off the bench for the Wildcats.

