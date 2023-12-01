Arthur Fils to meet Hamad Medjedovic in Next Gen Finals championship match

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The Next Gen Finals championship match will feature one of the players being relied on to revive French tennis against the player that Serbia hopes can keep its flag at the top of the sport after Novak Djokovic. Top-seeded Arthur Fils will meet Hamad Medjedovic on Saturday for the trophy in the season-ending tournament for the top eight players aged 21 or under. The 19-year-old Fils beat fellow Frenchman Luca Van Assche 2-4, 4-1, 4-3 (1), 4-3 (6). Then Medjedovic advanced when Dominic Stricker retired midway through their semifinal due to a back injury. The 20-year-old Medjedovic was leading 4-3 (5), 2-1.

