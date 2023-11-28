Arthur Fils and Luca van Assche start with wins at Next Gen Finals

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Arthur Fils and Luca van Assche have both started their pushes for the Next Gen Finals title with wins in the round-robin stage as the tournament opened at its new home in Saudi Arabia. Fils won 2-4, 4-3 (6), 4-2, 1-4, 4-2 over Luca Nardi and Flavio Cobolli won 4-2, 3-4 (7), 4-1, 4-2 against Dominic Stricker in the same group. Van Assche beat wild-card entry Abdullah Shelbayh 4-3 (5), 3-4 (5), 4-1, 4-1. Hamad Medjedovic withstood a comeback from Alex Michelsen as he won 4-2, 4-3 (3), 3-4 (3), 3-4 (5), 4-3 (4). It is a best-of-five-sets format in which each set goes to the player who is first to four games.

