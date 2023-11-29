Arthur Fils and Hamad Medjedovic maintain winning starts at Next Gen Finals

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Arthur Fils and Hamad Medjedovic have maintained their winning starts in the round-robin stage of the Next Gen Finals. The top-seeded, 19-year-old French player Fils has defeated Italian player Flavio Cobolli 4-1, 4-2, 4-2, and Medjedovic defeated Fils’ compatriot Luca Van Assche 4-2, 2-4, 4-3 (7), 4-1. The Next Gen Finals are played using special rules, with a best-of-five-sets format in which each set goes to the player who is first to four games, with a tiebreak at 3-3. Dominic Stricker has defeated Luca Nardi 4-1, 4-1, 4-2 and Jordanian player Abdullah Shelbayh defeated Alex Michelsen of the United States 4-2, 1-4, 4-0, 4-0.

