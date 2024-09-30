Arteta talks up Enrique’s ‘unbelievable power’ as Arsenal hosts PSG in marquee Champions League game

LONDON (AP) — Mikel Arteta has long been viewed as a protégé of Pep Guardiola but it appears that Luis Enrique has been an influence on the Arsenal manager too. Arsenal hosts Enrique’s Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday in the most high-profile fixture in the second round of games in the new-look Champions League. Arteta and Enrique go way back. They were together at Barcelona in the late 1990s and early 2000s when Arteta was starting out his professional career and Enrique was coming toward the end of his. Arteta says he “learnt a lot of things” from Enrique as a player and now as a coach.

