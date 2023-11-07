Arteta says severe criticism of match officials supported by evidence and is a bid to improve soccer

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has doubled down on his severe criticism of Premier League match officials. He says it is supported by “evidence” and that it is his “duty” to defend his club amid accusations he is legitimizing widespread abuse of referees. Arteta was furious about the standard of officiating in Arsenal’s 1-0 loss to Newcastle on Saturday, and in particular how the contentious winning goal from Anthony Gordon was allowed to stand after a video review checking three potential infringements. Arteta says “it is my duty to be defending my players, supporting my players, supporting my club, defending my people in the best possible way.”

