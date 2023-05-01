Arteta says Arsenal still fighting for Premier League title

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta says his team is not satisfied with just qualifying for the Champions League and is still fighting for the Premier League title. Arteta says “that is the mentality that we need and that is what I love more the last few days.” Arsenal lost 4-1 at Manchester City last week and hosts struggling Chelsea on Tuesday. Arteta insists “a lot of things are going to happen still” in a title race many have called for surging Man City. City leads by one point and has played one game fewer than Arsenal.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.