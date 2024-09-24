Arteta responds to ‘dark arts’ taunts by Man City as injuries mount for Arsenal

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has bristled at suggestions his team used “dark arts” in the feisty English Premier League match at Manchester City. Arteta says he prefers to look at “facts” rather than opinions. He says there are “a few players” who will be unavailable for the League Cup third-round match against Bolton on Wednesday, one of whom could have a serious injury. He didn’t disclose any names. This development came after Arsenal players were accused of play-acting and feigning injuries by some of their Man City counterparts during the 2-2 draw on Sunday at Etihad Stadium.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.