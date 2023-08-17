Arteta concerned about packed soccer calendar after glut of early season ACL injuries

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has expressed his concerns about the welfare of players in the packed soccer calendar after a glut of high-profile knee injuries in the opening week of the European season. One of Arsenal’s big offseason signings is Jurrien Timber and he is set to be sidelined for most of his first year in English soccer after damaging the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee on his competitive debut on Saturday. Aston Villa playmaker Emu Buendia and Real Madrid players Thibaut Courtois and center back Éder Militão have also sustained ACL injuries over the past week. Arteta says it’s not a coincidence and there are “big worries” about the year-round modern-day soccer schedule.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.