Arteta cleared of misconduct charge after his angry comments about Premier League officiating

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been cleared of a misconduct charge following his angry comments about the standard of officiating in the Premier League. Arteta said after Arsenal’s 1-0 loss at Newcastle on Nov. 4 that he felt “ashamed” and “embarrassed” at the performance of the match officials and that the decisions reached were a “disgrace.” It was alleged by the Football Association that Arteta’s comments constituted misconduct because they were “insulting toward match officials and/or detrimental to the game and/or brought the game into disrepute.” An independent regulatory commission found the charge to be not proven and then dismissed it.

