Artemi Panarin has career year with MVP-caliber numbers for Presidents’ Trophy-winning Rangers

Artemi Panarin was an established offensive player before he signed with the New York Rangers in 2019. He’s boosted his numbers since then. The Russian forward averaged 29 goals and 51 assists in his first four NHL seasons with Chicago and Columbus. Since coming to New York, he’s topped 90 points every year except for the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season. Panarin scored 49 goals and had 120 points this year, both career highs. The Rangers face the Washington Capitals in the first round of the playoffs.

