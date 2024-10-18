Artemi Panarin has 8th career hat trick, Rangers beat Red Wings 5-2

DETROIT (AP) — Artemi Panarin had his eighth career hat trick and the New York Rangers rolled to a 5-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Panarin became the first Rangers player to have multiple points in the first four games of a season. He scored twice on the power play. Vincent Trocheck also had a power- play goal and assisted on all of Panarin’s goals. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in his season debut. Victor Mancini also scored. The Rangers have won the last five meetings, including twice this week. Moritz Seider and J.T. Compher scored for Detroit. Red Wings goalie Cam Talbot was pulled in the second period after allowing five goals.

