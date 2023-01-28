Art Collector rolls to Pegasus World Cup win at Gulfstream

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Art Collector came into the Pegasus World Cup Invitational with more winnings than any of the other 11 horses in the field. And he left with the biggest prize of all. The 6-year-old made a big move around the outside and pulled clear of the field in the stretch to pull off an upset win in the $3 million Pegasus at Gulfstream Park on Saturday. The win pushed his career earnings to about $4.1 million, and was his 11th victory in 21 career starts.

