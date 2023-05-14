Arsenal’s title hopes almost over after 3-0 loss to Brighton
By The Associated Press
Brighton's Pervis Estupinan, covered by his teammates, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion at Emirates stadium in London, Sunday, May 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth]
LONDON (AP) — Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes are close to being extinguished after losing 3-0 to Brighton. Second-half goals from Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav and Pervis Estupinan consigned Mikel Arteta’s once long-time league leaders to a punishing defeat at Emirates Stadium. The loss means Manchester City can be crowned champions with a win against Chelsea next Sunday. City is four points ahead of Arsenal with a game in hand on 85. Arsenal only has two more games this season and the most points it can get is 87.
