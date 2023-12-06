Arsenal’s slew of late winners highlights resilience and boosts belief in Premier League title bid

Scoring late goals has become the norm for Arsenal and it is setting the team on course for another tilt at the Premier League title. Arsenal beat Luton 4-3 on Tuesday thanks to Declan Rice’s header in seventh minute of stoppage time and moved into a five-point lead in the standings. Mikel Arteta’s team has gained nine points through goals scored from the 84th minute or later in the opening 15 matches of this league campaign. It leaves Arsenal as again the team most likely to stop Manchester City winning the Premier League for a record fourth straight year.

