Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka to miss England internationals with hamstring injury, Mikel Arteta says

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says Bukayo Saka will miss England’s two games in the upcoming international break because of a hamstring injury. Saka missed Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday after limping off during a Champions League loss to Lens in midweek. It ended Saka’s run of 87 consecutive Premier League appearances and Arteta said after the game he will miss England’s friendly against Australia on Friday and the European Championship qualifier against Italy four days later. England manager Gareth Southgate had included Saka in his squad on Thursday but said he would take no risks with the 22-year-old winger.

