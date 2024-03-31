Arsenal Women’s Frida Maanum collapses on the field during League Cup final against Chelsea

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Arsenal Women midfielder Frida Maanum collapsed off the ball in the English League Cup final against Chelsea. The game was paused in stoppage time at the end of regulation at Molineux as paramedics treated the Norway international on the field. The 24-year-old Maanum was taken off the field on a stretcher after seven minutes. Arsenal said soon after that she was conscious. Arsenal won 1-0 in extra time.

