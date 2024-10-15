Arsenal Women coach Jonas Eidevall quits less than a month into the new season

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal Women manager Jonas Eidevall has quit less than a month into the new season. The English team has won just one of its first four matches in the Women’s Super League and lost its opening game in the Champions League group stage, 5-2 at Bayern Munich. Eidevall joined in June 2021 from FC Rosengard in his native Sweden and led Arsenal to two League Cup titles as well as the Champions League semifinals in the 2022-23 season. It was the first time in 10 years Arsenal reached that stage in Europe’s top club competition. His last game in charge was a 2-1 home loss to Chelsea in the Super League on Saturday.

