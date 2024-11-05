Arsenal without Rice for Inter game in Champions League but could welcome back Odegaard

MILAN, Italy (AP) — Arsenal will be without Declan Rice because of injury for the Champions League match against Inter Milan on Wednesday but could welcome back captain Martin Odegaard after two months out. Rice sustained a foot injury in the 1-0 loss at Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday and has not traveled to Italy. He will be assessed ahead of the league match at Chelsea on Sunday. Odegaard practiced with his teammates at Arsenal’s training base on Tuesday before heading out to Milan. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said it was the first time his captain had taken part in full training since the injury.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.