Arsenal unveils statue of ‘Invincibles’ manager Arsene Wenger outside stadium

LONDON (AP) — A bronze statue of former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger lifting the Premier League trophy has been unveiled outside the club’s Emirates Stadium. Wenger won three Premier League titles and the FA Cup seven times while in charge of the Gunners between October 1996 and May 2018. The Frenchman managed 1,235 matches at Arsenal and helped the club go unbeaten in the league during their 2004 title success with a team known as “The Invincibles.” The 3.5-meter statue of the 73-year-old Wenger was created by sculptor Jim Guy. It was fixed into position outside the North Bank Stand.

