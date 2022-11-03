Arsenal tops Zurich, Man United beats Real Sociedad in EL

Kieran Tierney blasted home a winner for Arsenal to seal the top spot in its group and advance to the round of 16 of the Europa League with a 1-0 victory over Zurich. Arsenal won Group A with 15 points, PSV trailed by two in second following a 2-1 win at Norway’s Bodø/Glimt. Teenage winger Alejandro Garnacho scored his first goal for Manchester United in a 1-0 win at Real Sociedad but the visitors had to settle for second place in Group E and must now play in February against a team dropping out of the Champions League — with Ajax, Barcelona and Juventus being among the potential opponents.
Basaksehir players celebrate after teammate Berkay Ozcan scored their side's third goal during the Europa Conference League group A soccer match between Istanbul Basaksehir and Hearts at Basaksehir Fatih Terim stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. (AP Photo)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fiorentina's Riccardo Saponara, right, scores his side's third goal during the Europa Conference League group A soccer match between FK RFS and Fiorentina at the Skonto stadium in Riga, Latvia, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Roman Koksarov
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, center, celebrates with teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, right, after scoring his side's first goal during the Europa League Group E soccer match between Real Sociedad and Manchester United at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alvaro Barrientos