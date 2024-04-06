Arsenal tops EPL overnight after beating Brighton 3-0

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Arsenal has regained first place in the English Premier League at least for one night. Goals from Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard secure a 3-0 win that dents Brighton’s push for Europe. Mikel Arteta’s team arrived at Amex Stadium having dropped to third place following Manchester City’s 4-2 win at Crystal Palace earlier in the day. Saka was declared fit after missing the midweek win over Luton through injury. He set the Gunners on course to return to the summit by converting a first-half penalty after Tariq Lamptey was adjudged to have tripped Gabriel Jesus. Havertz tapped in the second goal before setting up substitute Trossard to seal victory over his former club.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.