Arsenal to wear all white in campaign against knife crime and youth violence

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal will wear an all-white kit in its FA Cup third-round match against Liverpool on Sunday as part of its campaign against knife crime and youth violence. It will be the first time the Premier League team has worn the kit in a home game for its ‘No More Red’ initiative. The campaign was launched in 2022 and this is the third season Arsenal has worn a kit “drained of the club’s traditional red” to raise awareness. The Arsenal women’s team will wear all white for the first time against Watford in the FA Cup later this month.

