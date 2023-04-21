Arsenal stumbles again in comeback draw with Southampton

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal has dropped points for the third game in a row after having to come from two goals down to draw with last-placed Southampton 3-3 in the English Premier League. Theo Walcott helped to deal another blow to his former team’s title hopes by putting Southampton 2-0 up after just 14 minutes. The hosts dug themselves a hole they couldn’t fully get out of. Southampton led 3-1 in the 88th minute before goals by Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka dragged Arsenal to parity. Leandro Trossard hit the crossbar in injury time as Arsenal nearly scored added a winner as well. But in the end it was a third straight draw for Mikel Arteta’s team and a result that hands Manchester City the advantage in the title race.

