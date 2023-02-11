Arsenal stumbles again in 1-1 draw with Brentford in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal’s grip on the English Premier League lead is suddenly looking shaky. The Gunners were held by Brentford to 1-1 at Emirates Stadium. They have dropped points for the second game in a row and given Manchester City renewed hope of overtaking them atop the table. Leandro Trossard’s first Arsenal goal gave the hosts the lead in the 66th minute when he steered in a cross from Bukayo Saka. But Ivan Toney equalized with a close-range header eight minutes later after the Gunners failed to clear a free kick.

