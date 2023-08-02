Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus to miss start of the season after another knee operation

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus will miss the start of the Premier League season after manager Mikel Arteta confirmed that the Brazilian has undergone a minor knee operation. The Brazil international missed three months of last season after suffering a knee injury at the World Cup, and now faces a shorter spell on the sidelines after another operation. Arteta said Jesus “had some discomfort in his knee that has been causing some issues and they had to go in and resolve it.”

