Arsenal still uncertain when captain Odegaard can return from ankle injury

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he is still waiting for a precise timeframe on Martin Odegaard’s recovery from ankle ligament damage. Scans revealed Arsenal’s captain sustained “significant” damage when he was injured while playing for Norway this month. He is set to miss the English Premier League match with Manchester City on Sunday. Arteta says he does not know when the playmaker will be available again. City could be without Kevin de Bruyne for the match at Etihad Stadium after appearing to strain himself before halftime of Wednesday’s Champions League match against Inter Milan.

