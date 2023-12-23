Arsenal still on top of EPL after drawing with Liverpool at Anfield

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool has been held by first-placed Arsenal to 1-1 at Anfield in the English Premier League. Arsenal led through Gabriel’s fourth-minute header. Mohamed Salah evened the score in the 29th. Salah’s 151st Premier League goal moved him to 10th on the all-time list. Liverpool pressed hardest in the second half and hit the woodwork twice. Mikel Arteta’s team go into Christmas at the top of the standings. Liverpool is a point behind in second. Defending champion Manchester City is likely happiest with the result after seeing two of its title rivals drop points. City fell to fifth while it was away winning the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia this week. It is six points behind Arsenal with a game in hand.

