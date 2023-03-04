Arsenal stays in control of EPL race with last-gasp goal

Arsenal pulled off a stirring second-half recovery to stay in control of the English Premier League title race by securing a dramatic win over Bournemouth with virtually the last kick of the game in the seventh minute of stoppage time. Reiss Nelson smashed in a left-foot shot from the edge of the area to seal a 3-2 win at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal’s three goals came from the 62nd minute just when it looked like relegation-threatened Bournemouth was going to pull off the most unlikely of victories. Bournemouth went ahead after 9.11 seconds for the second-fastest goal in Premier League history. Second-place Manchester City beat Newcastle 2-0 and remains five points behind Arsenal with 12 games left.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.