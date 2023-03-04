Arsenal stays in control of EPL race with last-gasp goal

By STEVE DOUGLAS The Associated Press
Bournemouth's Ryan Fredericks reacts after Arsenal's Reiss Nelson scores his side's 3rd goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Bournemouth at the Emirates stadium in London, England, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kin Cheung]

Arsenal pulled off a stirring second-half recovery to stay in control of the English Premier League title race by securing a dramatic win over Bournemouth with virtually the last kick of the game in the seventh minute of stoppage time. Reiss Nelson smashed in a left-foot shot from the edge of the area to seal a 3-2 win at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal’s three goals came from the 62nd minute just when it looked like relegation-threatened Bournemouth was going to pull off the most unlikely of victories. Bournemouth went ahead after 9.11 seconds for the second-fastest goal in Premier League history. Second-place Manchester City beat Newcastle 2-0 and remains five points behind Arsenal with 12 games left.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.