Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar resigns to pursue ‘different challenge’

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal’s sporting director Edu Gaspar has resigned, the Premier League club says. The former midfielder returned to the club as technical director in 2019 before being promoted to sporting director in 2022, and has been seen as a key figure in Arsenal’s emergence as a Premier League challenger under manager Mikel Arteta in recent seasons. Edu said he was leaving to pursue “a different challenge” but did not specify what that would entail.

