Arsenal signs Spain international Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad to strengthen midfield options

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal has signed Spain international Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad to strengthen its midfield options for its latest bid to win the Premier League title. Merino has reportedly joined for a fee of 32 million pounds on what Arsenal said was a “long-term contract.” Merino helped Spain win the recent European Championship. His goal late in extra time secured a 2-1 win over host nation Germany in the quarterfinals. A well-rounded attacking midfielder, Merino has been a key player for Sociedad after joining the Basque club in 2018. He helped it win the 2020 Copa del Rey and reach the Champions League’s round-of-16 last season.

