Arsenal signs Jurrien Timber from Ajax for $45M to strengthen defensive options

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal has signed Netherlands defender Jurriën Timber from Ajax to strengthen its defensive options for another run at the Premier League title. Ajax says Timber has moved for a fee of 40 million euros ($45 million). It could rise to 45 million euros ($50.5 million) with add-ons. Timber offers versatility in being able to play at center back or at right back. Arsenal collapsed late in last season’s Premier League title race after sustaining some injuries in defense. Arsenal could also announce the signing of England midfielder Declan Rice imminently from West Ham. The club has already brought in Germany forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea.

