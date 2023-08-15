Arsenal signs goalkeeper David Raya from Brentford to provide competition for Aaron Ramsdale

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal has signed goalkeeper David Raya from Brentford on a season-long loan. The Spain international is set to provide competition for Aaron Ramsdale. Arsenal says there is an option to make the move permanent but didn’t disclose any financial details. British media is reporting that Arsenal is paying a loan fee of 3 million pounds ($3.8 million) for Raya and had an option to buy him for 27 million pounds ($34.35 million). Raya played in all 38 of Brentford’s Premier League matches last season. He is regarded as one of the leading ball-playing goalkeepers in English soccer.

