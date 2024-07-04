Arsenal signs goalkeeper David Raya from Brentford after he played on loan last season

LONDON (AP) — English Premier League runner-up Arsenal has signed goalkeeper David Raya on a long-term contract after he did well on loan from Brentford last season. Arsenal announced the permanent signing on X without giving further details. The 28-year-old Spaniard made 41 appearances in all competitions, keeping 20 clean sheets. Sixteen of those were in the Premier League and earned him the Golden Glove award. Raya says “I can finally say that I’m an Arsenal player for the coming years.” Raya was a key player for Mikel Arteta’s side as it narrowly missed out on winning the Premier League for the first time since 2004. It finished just two points behind Manchester City. Arsenal also reached the Champions League quarterfinals.

