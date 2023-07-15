Arsenal signs Declan Rice from West Ham for a deal worth a reported $138 million

England midfielder Declan Rice has joined Arsenal for a deal worth a reported 105 million pounds to end his nine-year association with West Ham. The fee wasn’t officially announced by either club but West Ham says the 24-year-old Rice was moving for a British-record transfer fee. Arsenal is reportedly paying an initial fee of 100 million pounds plus add-ons. That initial fee is the same as the British-record sum that Manchester City paid Aston Villa for Jack Grealish in 2021. It is a statement signing by Arsenal after a season which saw the club narrowly miss out on the Premier League title but re-establish itself as a force in England under Mikel Arteta.

