Arsenal sells England international Aaron Ramsdale and signs fellow goalkeeper Neto from Bournemouth

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has left Arsenal after losing his place in the team to David Raya and joined fellow Premier League club Southampton. Ramsdale has reportedly moved for an initial 18 million pounds ($23.7 million) and on a four-year deal on the final day of the summer transfer window. Hours later, Arsenal signed Brazilian goalkeeper Neto from Bournemouth on a season-long loan deal to also be the backup to Raya. Two seasons ago, Ramsdale was named in the Premier League’s team of the year but fell out of Arsenal’s side last year following the signing of Raya. Ramsdale was part of England’s squad at the recent European Championship but didn’t play a game.

