Arsenal sees red again as Trossard sent off against Man City

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard was sent off just before halftime at Manchester City with a second yellow card after kicking the ball away. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looked furious on the sideline as Trossard was given his marching orders on Sunday. The incident comes after Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice was shown a second yellow card in the 49th for kicking the ball away in another Premier League game, Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Brighton on Aug. 31. Trossard had already been booked for a foul on Savinho.

