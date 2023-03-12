Arsenal regains 5-point lead in EPL with 3-0 win over Fulham

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal reclaimed its five-point lead in the Premier League by outclassing Fulham in a 3-0 win. Gabriel Magalhães, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard scored first-half goals at Craven Cottage to secure a fifth straight victory in the league for Arsenal. Leandro Trossard provided the assist for all three goals. Second-place Manchester City had applied pressure on Mikel Arteta’s team by winning 1-0 at Crystal Palace on Saturday. That briefly reduced the gap at the top to two points. Arsenal and City have 11 games left.

