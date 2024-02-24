Arsenal rediscovers scoring touch to rout Newcastle 4-1 in Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal took its Premier League winning streak to six games by easing past Newcastle 4-1 to stay in touch with its title rivals. Arsenal quickly rediscovered its attacking threat after a lackluster 1-0 loss at Porto in the Champions League in midweek as the hosts totally dominated a Newcastle side which suddenly looks a shadow of the team that finished fourth last season. The Gunners have now scored 25 goals in their six league games in 2024, although they needed some help from Newcastle defender Sven Botman to open the scoring from a corner in the 18th. Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka and Jakub Kiwior also scored before Joe Willock netted a consolation goal for Newcastle.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.