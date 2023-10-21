Arsenal rallies from 2 goals down to draw 2-2 at Chelsea and stay unbeaten in Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal has rallied from two goals down to remain unbeaten in the Premier League after a 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea had looked headed for its biggest statement win yet under Mauricio Pochettino after Cole Palmer converted a first-half penalty and Mykhailo Mudryk caught Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya out of position with a lob from a tight angle shortly after the restart. But Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez made an even bigger mistake at the other end to gift Arsenal its first goal in the 77th minute. That rejuvenated the visitors and substitute Leandro Trossard equalized in the 84th by tapping in a cross at the far post.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.