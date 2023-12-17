Arsenal provisionally back on top of the Premier League after beating Brighton. Villa wins again

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Arsenal led the Premier League for 248 days last season without going on to win the title. The Londoners look set to challenge again after Mikel Arteta’s team provisionally moved back to the top of the table with a 2-0 win against Brighton. Liverpool has the chance to go back to first place when it plays Manchester United in the later kickoff but Arsenal made the most of defending champion Manchester City’s surprise draw against Crystal Palace on Saturday. Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz both scored in the second half at Emirates Stadium to extend Arsenal’s advantage over fourth-place City to five points. Arsenal was two points above Liverpool.

