Arsenal moves back to the top after 5-0 rout of Forest

By The Associated Press
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli celebrates scoring the opening goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between, Arsenal and Nottingham Forrest at the Emirates stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/David Cliff)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Cliff]

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal moved back to the top of the Premier League with a 5-0 win against Nottingham Forest on Sunday. But an injury to Bukayo Saka will be a concern to England head coach Gareth Southgate after the forward was forced off in the 27th minute. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta knew victory would see his team overtake Manchester City at the top of the table and the result never looked in doubt from as early as the fifth minute when Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring.

