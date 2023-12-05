Arsenal moves 5 points clear in Premier League after last-gasp win but Raya’s form remains a concern

Arsenal has a five-point lead in the Premier League after beating Luton 4-3 thanks to Declan Rice’s goal in the seventh minute of stoppage time. No player will have been more relieved to see Rice’s glancing header creep into the corner than Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya. Errors from Raya led to two of Luton’s goals and his form remains an issue for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta as the team bids to win the Premier League after last season’s near miss. Second-place Liverpool can move back to two points behind Arsenal by beating last-place Sheffield United on Wednesday. Wolverhampton beat Burnley 1-0 in Tuesday’s other game.

