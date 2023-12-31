Arsenal misses chance to go top of Premier League with 2-1 loss at Fulham

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal fell to a second straight loss with a 2-1 defeat at Fulham and missed out on a chance to end the year atop the Premier League table. Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead after just five minutes but the visitors were toothless after that as Raul Jimenez equalized in the first half and Bobby De Cordova-Reid poked in the winner in the 59th. Arsenal topped the standings at Christmas but enters 2024 in fourth place after this defeat followed its first home loss of the season against West Ham on Thursday. A win at Fulham would have lifted Mikel Arteta’s team provisionally above leader Liverpool in a tightly packed top four.

