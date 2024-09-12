Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta signs new 3-year contract to 2027

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta gives instructions to his players during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton, at Emirates Stadium in London, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alastair Grant]

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has signed a new three-year contract to 2027. Arteta has been at Arsenal since December 2019 and transformed the team into Manchester City’s main English Premier League title rival by finishing runner-up in the last two seasons. Arteta’s previous deal was due to expire at the end of this season and speculation mentioned him as a potential successor to Pep Guardiola at City.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.