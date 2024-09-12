Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta signs new 3-year contract to 2027

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has signed a new three-year contract to 2027. Arteta has been at Arsenal since December 2019 and transformed the team into Manchester City’s main English Premier League title rival by finishing runner-up in the last two seasons. Arteta’s previous deal was due to expire at the end of this season and speculation mentioned him as a potential successor to Pep Guardiola at City.

